SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SunCoke Energy worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 133,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $715.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.