SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,429. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

