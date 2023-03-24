Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Kelsey Hultberg Sells 2,400 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.