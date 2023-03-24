Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NOVA stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

