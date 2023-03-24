SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.23

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 406490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Further Reading

