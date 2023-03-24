Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $152.22 million and $6.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,876,434 coins and its circulating supply is 558,880,405 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

