Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.0 %

SYM stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

