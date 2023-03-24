Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

