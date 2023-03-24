TD Cowen Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $299.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $293.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.34. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

