TD Securities Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$33.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

