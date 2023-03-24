TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 3,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

