Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Technip Energies Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

