Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells C$172,400.76 in Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director David Brereton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.37, for a total transaction of C$172,400.76.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$346,963.68.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TCS stock opened at C$26.69 on Friday. Tecsys Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.27 and a 1 year high of C$41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCS shares. Cormark raised shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.33.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

