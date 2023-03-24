Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Trading Down 0.1%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

