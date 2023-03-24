Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.
JOANN Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $2.11 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
