TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Sells C$59,092.75 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) Director Brian Hannon sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$59,092.75.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$24.11 and a 12 month high of C$40.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

