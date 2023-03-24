Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TMEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.59 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Earnings History for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.