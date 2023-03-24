Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.59 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.