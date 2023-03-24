Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.59 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
