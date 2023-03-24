Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $304.42 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $304.42 million and approximately $49.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 239,733,733 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

