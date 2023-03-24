Terran Coin (TRR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $4.70 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

