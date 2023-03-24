The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $774.90

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.90 ($9.52) and traded as low as GBX 731 ($8.98). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.01), with a volume of 230,907 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 774.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 763.21. The firm has a market cap of £691.85 million, a P/E ratio of -449.39 and a beta of 0.77.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

(Get Rating)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.