The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

