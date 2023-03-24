The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $37.41 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $457.52 million, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 227.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 108.8% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.