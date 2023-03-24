The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 670,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 437,059 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.56.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
