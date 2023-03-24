The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

