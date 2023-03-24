The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MRC traded down GBX 3.11 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 189.69 ($2.33). 1,872,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.59. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 158.33 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -296.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,880 ($14,589.22). In other news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,880 ($14,589.22). Also, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,521.00). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

