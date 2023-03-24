The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODP comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ODP worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ODP by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $44.94. 37,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

