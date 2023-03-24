The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

