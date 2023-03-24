The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.08. 418,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,472. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

