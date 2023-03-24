The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Insider Activity

Wendy’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,132. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

