Thomas Beckett Sells 3,500 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $13,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,835.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in American Public Education by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Public Education by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Public Education

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

