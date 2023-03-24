Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $421.91 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Threshold has a market cap of $421.91 million and $26.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00201621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,313.34 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04132699 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $48,626,567.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

