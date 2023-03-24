Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $415.26 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $415.26 million and $23.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00199943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,972.29 or 1.00183299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002318 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04196913 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $23,725,466.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

