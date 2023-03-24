Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $41.12

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.12, but opened at $39.71. Tidewater shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 67,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

