Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

