Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 2,863,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,020,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.76.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

