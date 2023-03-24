Traders Buy High Volume of Bank OZK Put Options (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,491 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,384 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

