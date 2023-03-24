TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Insider Activity

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.