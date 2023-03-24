Tri Star Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 2,746,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

