Tri Star Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 703,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,508. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

