Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,040 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYK stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

