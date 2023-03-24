Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,733 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $237.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

