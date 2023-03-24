Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

