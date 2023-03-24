Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

