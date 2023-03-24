Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $788,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

