Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

