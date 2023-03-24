Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,987 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

