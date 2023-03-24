Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $502,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

