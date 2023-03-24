Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

