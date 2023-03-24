Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Stock Price Down 7%

Tritax EuroBox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

