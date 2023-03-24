tru Independence LLC Sells 9,758 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

